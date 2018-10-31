Moyane accuses Nugent Commission of being bias

Tom Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza has given Cyril Ramaphosa until next Friday to indicate that he has rejected the commission’s recommendations or risk being taken to court.

PRETORIA - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane has accused the Nugent Commission of Inquiry of pursuing a predetermined outcome to oust him from the organisation and of displaying bias.

The allegations are made in Moyane's submissions to President Cyril Ramaphosa in which he argues that the president should reject the recommendation that he be fired.

In an interim report filed at the end of last month, retired Judge Robert Nugent found that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead Sars and he should be removed from office as a matter of urgency.

Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza drafted the submissions in which he claims his client was never given an opportunity to confront his accusers.

However, the correspondence reveals Judge Nugent gave Moyane numerous opportunities to make submissions before submitting his interim report but he chose not to.

Mabuza adds that Nugent’s report is based on consistent and deliberate distortion of facts but he doesn’t identify these alleged distortions nor does he provide any counter evidence to rebut the findings made against his client.

The attorney has given Ramaphosa until next Friday to indicate that he has rejected the commission’s recommendations or risk being taken to court.

