More questions raised around Vlakfontein murders
Four children and three women all from the same family have been killed and buried under a heap of sand in a house in the area.
JOHANNESBURG – Questions about the Vlakfontein murder mystery are growing on Wednesday morning as police continue their search for a man wanted in connection with the killing of seven relatives.
It’s understood police continue searching for a man, identified by the authorities as Ernest Khoza, in the hope that he will be able to assist with the investigation into the mass murder.
The police's Mavela Masondo says another man who was also living on the premises has been taken in for questioning.
“He’s alleging that he was not around, he was out of the country, he only came back on Saturday. But we’re still questioning him because we suspect that the bodies have been here since Friday of Saturday.”
Meanwhile, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is expected to visit the community and the family of seven relatives.
Nkosi-Malobane says she will make her way to the community around noon on Wednesday.
“Just to get the details of what exactly happened, and we also need to offer counselling services to the family and hope they will accept it.”
