More evacuations looming along Garden Route amid fires

CAPE TOWN - More evacuations may be ordered along the Garden Route.

Fires have ripped through parts of the region.

A blaze in the Outeniqua Mountains above George led to mass evacuations this week.

At the same time, the Environmental Affairs Department says alien invasive species need to be better controlled to prevent the major spread of wildfires.

A wildfire in the Garden Route has destroyed 48,000 hectares of vegetation; firefighters have been battling to contain the fire for the past week.

Eight people have been killed in the blaze while hundreds have been evacuated from their homes as the fire has spread.

The department’s Guy Preston said: “So this is one of the worst invaded areas in our country. People do need to take control of these situations, and protect their properties.”

