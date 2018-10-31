More evacuations looming along Garden Route amid fires
The Environmental Affairs Department says alien invasive species need to be better controlled to prevent the major spread of wildfires.
CAPE TOWN - More evacuations may be ordered along the Garden Route.
Fires have ripped through parts of the region.
A blaze in the Outeniqua Mountains above George led to mass evacuations this week.
At the same time, the Environmental Affairs Department says alien invasive species need to be better controlled to prevent the major spread of wildfires.
A wildfire in the Garden Route has destroyed 48,000 hectares of vegetation; firefighters have been battling to contain the fire for the past week.
Eight people have been killed in the blaze while hundreds have been evacuated from their homes as the fire has spread.
The department’s Guy Preston said: “So this is one of the worst invaded areas in our country. People do need to take control of these situations, and protect their properties.”
VIDEO: SANParks employees among 8 killed in George blaze
Popular in Local
-
Nicky Oppenheimer accuses Malusi Gigaba of lying to the House
-
Pete Mihalik's unnatural death not a surprise to his father
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
-
Gigaba invited to give his side at Fireblade briefing in Parly
-
Moyane accuses Nugent Commission of being biased
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.