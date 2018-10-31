Mickey Mouse honoured with UK art exhibition marking 90th anniversary
Disney is launching 'Mickey's UK Art Collective Exhibition' to showcase a range of new pieces inspired by the beloved cartoon character.
LONDON – Disney UK has announced a free art exhibition celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse will launch on 16 November at 74 Rivington Street gallery space in London.
The company is launching Mickey's UK Art Collective Exhibition to showcase a range of new pieces inspired by the beloved cartoon character.
Featuring commissions from Jimmy C - famous for his David Bowie mural in Brixton, south London - and street artist Michael Bosanko, it will also include pieces created by 10 emerging UK-based artists handpicked by the duo.
Jimmy said: "The legacy of Mickey Mouse has been an inspiration not only to my own creativity but also to the world's [creativity]. Celebrating his renowned influence through a variety of art mediums is a perfect fit, and it's been a privilege to be involved in the exhibition."
Bosanko added: "It's incredible to see these brilliantly talented young artists work with such an iconic character. Some of the artists are as young as 20 and have come from different walks of life, each creating totally unique and inspiring pieces, and I'm immensely proud of what we've created collectively. It's an honour to showcase my work alongside them and be a part of the True Original's 90th celebration."
Each artist has taken inspiration from different periods of the famous mascot's nine decades to date, exploring areas such as the magic of Disneyland, and both the defining art of Walt Disney and the character's evolution.
The exhibition is part of the global art initiative to celebrate Mickey's anniversary with collaborations across fashion, food, toys and accessories.
These will include an interactive art exhibit in New York called Mickey: The True Original Exhibition
The UK exhibition is free to public and time slots are available to book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mickeys-uk-art-collective-exhibition-tickets-51813346113
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 30 October 2018
-
Lerato Sengadi vows to protect HHP's legacy
-
[WATCH] HHP Memorial: Lerato Sengadi: I’ve lost the love of my life
-
[WATCH] Cassper Nyovest: Two weeks ago, Jabba kept telling me he loved me
-
Demi Lovato to remain in rehab for the rest of the year
-
Pregnant Meghan the star as Pacific royal tour ends
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.