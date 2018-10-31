Markram: Not ideal batting start on Australian tour
The Proteas were bowled out for a below average 173 in 42 overs, with Aiden Markram top scoring for the visitors with 47, a total the Australians chased down with 13 overs to spare.
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas batsman Aiden Markram has bemoaned the poor effort the batsmen made in the four-wicket defeat against an Australian Prime Minister’s XI in their warm-up match at the Manuka Oval in Brisbane on Wednesday.
The Proteas were bowled out for a below average 173 in 42 overs, with Markram top scoring for the visitors with 47, a total the Australians chased down with 13 overs to spare. Markram says they would have liked to get more runs on the board in their first outing before the tour starts with the first ODI in Perth on Sunday morning.
“It wasn’t ideal and it would have been nice to get off to a winning start and for the batsmen to find some form.
“Their bowlers bowled incredibly well, they struck up front and put us on the back foot from the start.”
Markram highlighted the need to build meaningful partnerships as a key area of improvement before the first ODI.
“The most obvious one is building partnerships. We weren’t able to build partnerships and you won’t post a big score without partnerships. That is one of the big lessons, and guys need to identify their game plans and strengths in these conditions and must be able to do it for long periods of time.”
The Proteas poor batting performance in the loss to the Prime Minister’s XI will raise further questions around who is best suited to occupy the top six batting spots in the side in the build-up to next year’s World Cup in England, especially when the dependable Hashim Amla is missing from this tour.
