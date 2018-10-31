Mantashe: New Mining Charter woos investors

The mining sector has been hard hit by falling commodity prices, rising production costs and policy uncertainty.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the new Mining Charter has already helped bring about change in mining companies' attitudes towards investing in South Africa.

The unveiling of the charter earlier this month was hailed as a crucial step in wooing investment back to a sector hard hit by falling commodity prices, rising production costs and policy uncertainty.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, Mantashe said he’s already noticed a difference, most notably at the recent Investment Conference.

“If you were part of the Investment Conference you would have seen the change of attitude in mining. And their active participation in the conference indicates to us that there’s a fundamental change in the industry that was very negative all the time.”