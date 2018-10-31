Mantashe: New Mining Charter woos investors
The mining sector has been hard hit by falling commodity prices, rising production costs and policy uncertainty.
CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the new Mining Charter has already helped bring about change in mining companies' attitudes towards investing in South Africa.
The unveiling of the charter earlier this month was hailed as a crucial step in wooing investment back to a sector hard hit by falling commodity prices, rising production costs and policy uncertainty.
Answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, Mantashe said he’s already noticed a difference, most notably at the recent Investment Conference.
“If you were part of the Investment Conference you would have seen the change of attitude in mining. And their active participation in the conference indicates to us that there’s a fundamental change in the industry that was very negative all the time.”
Popular in Business
-
Nicky Oppenheimer accuses Malusi Gigaba of lying to the House
-
Taxpayers urged to use Sars eFiling service instead of branches
-
SABC to offer some staff alternative employment options
-
[LISTEN] SA's brand-new bank - Bank Zero Mutual Bank
-
Pikitup employees could face criminal charges over financial misconduct
-
‘Technically insolvent’ SABC can't fulfil public broadcasting mandate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.