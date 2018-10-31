Malusi Gigaba ‘studying’ Public Protector’s report on Fireblade

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has directed President Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Malusi Gigaba for lying in court.

PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he is studying a Public Protector report that finds he lied under oath.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Gigaba for lying in court. The minister will also be required to account to Parliament.

The matter relates to the Oppenheimer's Fireblade Aviation VIP airport terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

In December last year, in litigation between the department and the company, the High Court found Gigaba deliberately told untruths.

Mkhwebane says the president must discipline Gigaba for several violations.

“The president must take appropriate disciplinary action against Mr Gigaba for violating the Constitution, the executive ethics code and the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members' interest for assembly and council members.”

“The Speaker of the National Assembly must within 14 days of receipt of this report from the president refer minister Gigaba’s violation of the code and disclosure of members' interest to the joint committee on ethics and members' interest for consideration.”

Gigaba's spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said: “The minister has indeed received the Public Protector’s report and is in the process of studying it. He will advise on the next course of action in due course.”

