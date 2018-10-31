Malusi Gigaba ‘studying’ Public Protector’s report on Fireblade
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has directed President Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Malusi Gigaba for lying in court.
PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he is studying a Public Protector report that finds he lied under oath.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Gigaba for lying in court. The minister will also be required to account to Parliament.
The matter relates to the Oppenheimer's Fireblade Aviation VIP airport terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
In December last year, in litigation between the department and the company, the High Court found Gigaba deliberately told untruths.
Mkhwebane says the president must discipline Gigaba for several violations.
“The president must take appropriate disciplinary action against Mr Gigaba for violating the Constitution, the executive ethics code and the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members' interest for assembly and council members.”
“The Speaker of the National Assembly must within 14 days of receipt of this report from the president refer minister Gigaba’s violation of the code and disclosure of members' interest to the joint committee on ethics and members' interest for consideration.”
Gigaba's spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said: “The minister has indeed received the Public Protector’s report and is in the process of studying it. He will advise on the next course of action in due course.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Public Protector: President must discipline Gigaba for lying under oath
-
2 men charged with murder of advocate Pete Mihalik
-
Pete Mihalik's unnatural death not a surprise to his father
-
De Lille: DA is rudderless party that can’t give direction
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.