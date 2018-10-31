[LISTEN] Who was murdered advocate Pete Mihalik?
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to journalist and author of ‘Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored’ Mandy Wiener about Pete Mihalik and the underworld life.
JOHANNESBURG - Criminal defence attorney Pete Mihalik was shot dead and his eight-year-old son was wounded outside Reddam House School in Green Point on Tuesday.
Mihalik was a well-known figure at the Cape Town bar, an advocate who specialised in defending clients with alleged links to the criminal underworld as well as high-profile gangsters.
His client list read like a who’s who of alleged gangsters, including 28’s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, Irshaad Laher and Colin Booysen.
Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to journalist and author of Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored Mandy Wiener about Mihalik and the fight for control of the nightclub industry in Cape Town.
“Pete Mihalik was a very well-known criminal advocate in Cape Town. His list of clients consisted of the who’s who of the criminal underworld. He was very well regarded among his colleagues,” says Wiener.
For more information listen to the audio above.
