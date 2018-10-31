[LISTEN] Who was murdered advocate Pete Mihalik?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to journalist and author of ‘Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored’ Mandy Wiener about Pete Mihalik and the underworld life.

JOHANNESBURG - Criminal defence attorney Pete Mihalik was shot dead and his eight-year-old son was wounded outside Reddam House School in Green Point on Tuesday.

Mihalik was a well-known figure at the Cape Town bar, an advocate who specialised in defending clients with alleged links to the criminal underworld as well as high-profile gangsters.

His client list read like a who’s who of alleged gangsters, including 28’s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, Irshaad Laher and Colin Booysen.

“Pete Mihalik was a very well-known criminal advocate in Cape Town. His list of clients consisted of the who’s who of the criminal underworld. He was very well regarded among his colleagues,” says Wiener.

