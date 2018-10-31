[LISTEN] Majority of young people say they would vote EFF - study

Radio 702 | The EFF is gaining support among most of the Afrobarometer survey's young respondents.

JOHANNESBURG - Just under half of South Africans polled recently said they would vote for the African National Congress (ANC) if elections were held the next day, a new survey shows.

The survey, by Afrobarometer, shows that the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would fight it out to become the largest opposition party, with each showing similar levels of support.

However, the EFF is gaining support among most of the survey's young respondents.

