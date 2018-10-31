Kanye West vowed to take step back from politics
The 'Bound 2' rapper has been a public supporter of Donald Trump and his campaign over the past few years.
NEW YORK - Kanye West feels he has been used to spread messages he doesn't believe in and has vowed to take a step back from politics.
The Bound 2 rapper has been a public supporter of Donald Trump and his campaign over the past few years.
I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer.— ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018
I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.— ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018
I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.
Kanye has previously spoken of his dreams to become president and recently said he would be an extremely thoughtful leader of the country.
He shared: "As soon as I said that, it was like, 'Wait a second, we would be really into that, because actually if you think about it, he's extremely thoughtful. Every time he's gotten in trouble, he was really jumping in front of a bullet for someone else. He's probably the most honest celebrity that we have."
I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.— ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018
I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.— ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018
"I sit in clubs and I'm like, 'Wow, I've got five years before I go and run for office and I've got a lot of research to do, I've got a lot of growing up to do. My dad has two master's degrees. My mom has a PhD Rap is great. It's fun. It's fun to be a rock star, and I'll never not be one I guess, but there'll be a point where I become my mother's child.'"
