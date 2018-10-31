Kanye West vowed to take step back from politics

The 'Bound 2' rapper has been a public supporter of Donald Trump and his campaign over the past few years.

NEW YORK - Kanye West feels he has been used to spread messages he doesn't believe in and has vowed to take a step back from politics.

The Bound 2 rapper has been a public supporter of Donald Trump and his campaign over the past few years.

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.



I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Kanye has previously spoken of his dreams to become president and recently said he would be an extremely thoughtful leader of the country.

He shared: "As soon as I said that, it was like, 'Wait a second, we would be really into that, because actually if you think about it, he's extremely thoughtful. Every time he's gotten in trouble, he was really jumping in front of a bullet for someone else. He's probably the most honest celebrity that we have."

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

"I sit in clubs and I'm like, 'Wow, I've got five years before I go and run for office and I've got a lot of research to do, I've got a lot of growing up to do. My dad has two master's degrees. My mom has a PhD Rap is great. It's fun. It's fun to be a rock star, and I'll never not be one I guess, but there'll be a point where I become my mother's child.'"