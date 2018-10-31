It's De Lille's last day in office as CT mayor

Patricia de Lille says she can't say for sure why members of her own caucus would want to push her out, just a year after they voted her in for a second term.

CAPE TOWN – Mayor Patricia de Lille is due to spend her last day in office on Wednesday as the city's first citizen after what she's termed an abusive relationship with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

But even as speculation swirls that she might not be ready to leave just yet, she has promised to fight for the projects she championed during her stint as mayor even after she goes.

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News earlier this month, she said she believes there were people within the DA hellbent on getting rid of her because they disagreed with her plans to transform the city.

But she says she started to feel the heat when a decision was taken to release 11 parcels of land in the city, Woodstock and Salt River areas for affordable housing.

“To me, this was a power struggle, people wanted to get into this position as the mayor so they could change the agenda and the trajectory I was putting Cape Town on.”

The Foreshore Freeway Project and the Maiden's Cove Development are two major city transformation projects which have encountered obstacles over the past year.

But De Lille believes the administrative hiccups which have put the brakes on the projects, for now, do not mean they should be shelved.

“Whatever I decide to do with the next phase of my life, if they decide to cancel those projects not to build affordable housing in the city, I will be the first to mobilise Capetonians to toyi-toyi in the city."

