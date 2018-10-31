In-form Djokovic eases past Sousa in Paris opener
World number two Novak Djokovic, who received a first-round bye, broke his opponent’s serve four times to extend his winning run to 19 matches.
PARIS – Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of the season-ending world number one spot continued with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Portuguese qualifier Joao Sousa in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.
World number two Djokovic, who received a first-round bye, broke his opponent’s serve four times to extend his winning run to 19 matches.
The 31-year-old Serb has returned to his brutal best this season with Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon and the US Open, along with ATP Masters triumphs in Cincinnati and Shanghai.
For Djokovic to surpass top-ranked Rafa Nadal when the next edition of the ATP rankings are released on Monday, he must outlast the Spaniard in the French capital this week.
If both players lose in the same round, Nadal will retain the world number one ranking heading into the season-ending ATP Finals in London next month.
Canada’s Milos Raonic came from a set down to reach the second round with a hard-fought 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 7-6(5) win over local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
In a meeting of former finalists, Raonic fired 23 aces and won 89 percent of first-serve points to beat Tsonga in just under three hours.
The 27-year-old Raonic will next face Roger Federer, who is chasing his 100th career title after winning the Swiss Indoors last week.
Fernando Verdasco, who reached the quarter-finals last year, produced a clinical display to defeat Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-4 6-4.
The 34-year-old Spaniard will meet compatriot Nadal in the second round on Wednesday.
Popular in Sport
-
Chelsea coach fined by FA over Mourinho touchline row
-
Real head to Africa to start Copa del Rey campaign
-
Former Leicester bosses pay tribute to chairman
-
Robson urges Rashford to show greater hunger for goals
-
Leicester crash witnesses: Pilot prevented larger tragedy by avoiding buildings
-
Solinas calls for Chiefs to show character in SuperSport TKO clash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.