'HHP gave Mahikeng people a great sense of belonging'

Family, long-time friends, school teachers and local musicians close to the hip hop artists were all in attendance.

A memorial was held at Newtown Music Factory for the late Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Friends and family of Jabulani Tsambo say the music icon, commonly known as HHP, gave people from Mahikeng in the North West a great sense of pride.

Hundreds gathered at Newtown on Tuesday for the rapper’s first memorial service.

Family, long-time friends, school teachers and local musicians close to the hip-hop artist were all in attendance.

Tsambo died last week at his home in Randpark Ridge and although the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, it was widely known he battled with depression.

Local rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo says it was just two weeks ago that he and the rapper, also known as Jabba, shared a special moment.

Phoolo says Jabba gave people from Mahikeng a great sense of belonging.

“I remember saying Joburg was really tough and unfortunately this is the place we have to come as artists to pursue our dreams.”

Phoolo admits that he and Jabba did have a fallout.

“I ended up blowing up in a way I couldn’t’ understand, my success was really crazy and we drifted apart.”

The second memorial is scheduled for Thursday in Mahikeng and then Tsambo will be laid to rest on Saturday.

[WATCH] Cassper Nyovest: Two weeks ago, Jabba kept telling me he loved me

