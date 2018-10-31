Health Dept appeals prohibition notice over 'unsafe' Civitas building
The notice was issued late on Monday which meant staff were prohibited from entering the building and reporting for duty on Monday.
PRETORIA – The Health Department says it is appealing the Labour Department’s prohibition notice issued against its head office in Pretoria saying a mandatory site inspection did not take place.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it has been complaining about the state of the Civitas building since April and welcomed the decision as a victory for workers.
The inspector flagged both the ventilation system as well as the fire activator and sprinkler systems as not functional while structural repairs to the building also need to be conducted.
The Health Department’s Valerie Rennie declined to comment on the state of the building but says it had not been inspected prior to the notice being issued.
“I’m not qualified to make that assertion that is it safe or not. The Department of Labour is the one that’s qualified and they have their mandate to indicate to us whether they think the building is safe or not. All we’re asking is can we please follow due processes.”
She says contingency plans are in place to minimise disruptions to the functioning of the department.
