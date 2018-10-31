Popular Topics
Gigaba invited to give his side at Fireblade briefing in Parly

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's character has once again been called into question in Parliament, where business tycoon Nicky Oppenheimer has openly accused him of lying to the House.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A letter has been sent to Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba requesting that he be present at a sitting next week Tuesday to brief the committee on the agreement between the Fireblade Aviation and government.

Gigaba's character has once again been called into question in Parliament, where business tycoon Nicky Oppenheimer has openly accused him of lying to the House.

Oppenheimer and his son Jonathan were before the home affairs committee on Tuesday to explain their operations at their privately-owned Fireblade Aviation terminal at OR Tambo International Airport that has led to a court battle with Gigaba.

Chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs Hlomani Chauke spoke on the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night.

“The letter has been sent off today to his office. The normal operations of Parliament are going to be on Tuesday when the committee of Parliament is sitting. We expect the Department of Home Affairs, who’s a leader in the port of entry, to come and brief the committee now on the agreement between Fireblade and government.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

