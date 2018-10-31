George fires largely contained as rain is expected

The fires have largely been contained, although the main concern right now is the De Vlugt area, about an hour out of George where a blaze remains volatile.

CAPE TOWN - Towns along the Garden Route remain on edge amid wildfires in the region.

So far, eight people have died; homes have been gutted and tens of thousands of hectares of vegetation reduce to ash.

It’s a cooler day in George as the strong winds that fueled the flames this week have subsided and rain is expected. it could be the respite jittery residents need.

WATCH: SANParks lose eight of their own to George blaze

The fires have largely been contained, although the main concern right now is the De Vlugt area, about an hour out of George where a blaze remains volatile.

At least 18 houses and nine other structures have been destroyed in George and Knysna.

Families who've lost loved ones are receiving trauma counselling and many of those left homeless have been offered alternative accommodation.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)