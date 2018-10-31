George fires largely contained as rain is expected
The fires have largely been contained, although the main concern right now is the De Vlugt area, about an hour out of George where a blaze remains volatile.
CAPE TOWN - Towns along the Garden Route remain on edge amid wildfires in the region.
So far, eight people have died; homes have been gutted and tens of thousands of hectares of vegetation reduce to ash.
It’s a cooler day in George as the strong winds that fueled the flames this week have subsided and rain is expected. it could be the respite jittery residents need.
WATCH: SANParks lose eight of their own to George blaze
The fires have largely been contained, although the main concern right now is the De Vlugt area, about an hour out of George where a blaze remains volatile.
At least 18 houses and nine other structures have been destroyed in George and Knysna.
Families who've lost loved ones are receiving trauma counselling and many of those left homeless have been offered alternative accommodation.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
SABC attempts to recover money from irregularly appointed employees
-
Nicky Oppenheimer accuses Malusi Gigaba of lying to the House
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
-
Ramaphosa's efforts 'fruitless' after latest unemployment stats
-
Pete Mihalik's unnatural death not a surprise to his father
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.