GDE chasing today's deadline to place grade 1,8 pupils

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

GDE chasing today's deadline to place grade 1,8 pupils

The department still has to place around 16,000 children and has appealed to parents to accept the schools they are allocated even if it they are not their first choice.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Education says it is confident all grade 1 and 8 pupils will be placed in schools by Wednesday's deadline.

The department still has to place around 16,000 children and has appealed to parents to accept the schools they are allocated even if it those schools are not their first choice.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona says the department is working to ensure the deadline is met.

“Last year during this period we actually had more learners that were not placed than the number we currently have. So now we’re looking at 16,000 and we’re quite convinced that this number will really reduce.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA