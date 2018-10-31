GDE chasing today's deadline to place grade 1,8 pupils

The department still has to place around 16,000 children and has appealed to parents to accept the schools they are allocated even if it they are not their first choice.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Education says it is confident all grade 1 and 8 pupils will be placed in schools by Wednesday's deadline.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona says the department is working to ensure the deadline is met.

“Last year during this period we actually had more learners that were not placed than the number we currently have. So now we’re looking at 16,000 and we’re quite convinced that this number will really reduce.”