Gauteng ANC members to picket against e-tolls

The party in the province is calling for the system to be scrapped and to be replaced with a payment method which is more affordable for residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) members are set to picket against e-tolls at several bridges in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni created much confusion among motorists when he said motorists would have to pay for tolls.

On Friday the party is planning to march to the Union Buildings where members are expected to hand over a memorandum to the president.

Gauteng ANC spokesperson Tasneem Motara says: “The provincial picket will be at Sidonia [Avenue] near the Gilloolys interchange. The aim is not to disrupt commuters on the road, as it’s peak traffic during that time through the gantry.”

