Garden Route not yet out of danger from fires
The hundreds of people evacuated have been able to return to their homes while those who lost their homes are staying in temporary accommodation.
GEORGE - The danger is not over in the Garden Route, where a major wildfire has been burning for the past week.
Cooler weather and a drop in wind speeds are providing some respite for firefighters.
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde says it’s good to see things in the Garden Route returning to normal.
#GardenRouteFires WC economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde getting a briefing at the JOC. Officials say the fire is being contained - colder weather has helped firefighting efforts. MM pic.twitter.com/2K877C6Yx8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2018
Firefighters are currently busy with mopping up operations, however, De Vlugt remains a major area of concern.
For now, no properties or people are in danger.
But Winde says this doesn’t mean all is fine.
“I remember in the last fire we had here, which was a year ago, everybody relaxed and the next thing the wind came up. There’s a high risk now in the system, and we must understand that this is the fire season, it’s high risk in this area and across the province.”
He adds it's too soon to quantify the damages caused by the fire or whether it should be declared a disaster.
VIDEO: SANParks employees among 8 killed in George blaze
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
