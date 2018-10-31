Former Ghana FA president Nyantakyi banned for life by Fifa
The former member of Fifa’s General Council was found guilty after being filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room appearing to take a $65,000 bribe.
ZURICH - Former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi was handed a life ban from all football-related activities by Fifa on Tuesday following various violations of the governing body’s ethics code, including bribery and corruption.
Nyantakyi, a former member of Fifa’s General Council, was found guilty after being filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room appearing to take a $65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.
He was also fined 500,000 Swiss Francs (£391,495).
“The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the Fifa Code of Ethics,” Fifa said in a statement.
“As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.
“Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi.”
Nyantakyi, who was also a former vice-president of the Confederation of African Football, resigned in June after a recording by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas appeared to show him demanding kickbacks to pass on to top government officials, including the presidency.
Nyantakyi later apologised to Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo and the government for what he called his “indiscretion”.
He denied any wrongdoing regarding match-fixing.
The scandal, along with undercover footage that showed numerous match officials receiving bribes, forced the suspension of the Ghana Premier League in June, which has still not resumed.
Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) board member Kofi Amoah was placed in charge of a four-member normalisation committee in September that was tasked with steering the affairs of football in the country for the next six months.
Nyantakyi and the Ghana FA could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.
Popular in Sport
-
Chelsea coach fined by FA over Mourinho touchline row
-
Former Leicester bosses pay tribute to chairman
-
Real head to Africa to start Copa del Rey campaign
-
Solinas calls for Chiefs to show character in SuperSport TKO clash
-
Japan doctors warn heat could make 2020 Olympic marathon 'deadly'
-
Leicester crash witnesses: Pilot prevented larger tragedy by avoiding buildings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.