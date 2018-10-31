Former German nurse admits to murdering 100 patients in his care
The man gave patients fatal doses of medication and is now recognised as one of the world's most prolific serial killers.
LONDON - A former nurse in Germany has admitted to murdering 100 patients in his care.
The man gave patients fatal doses of medication and is now recognised as one of the world's most prolific serial killers.
Prosecutors believe Niels Högel administered excessive doses of medication to the people in his care to cause cardiac arrest.
They say his motive was to impress colleagues by trying to revive the patients he had attacked.
Högel carried out his killing spree between 1999 and 2005 at two hospitals in north Germany.
He’s already serving a life sentence for six deaths but at the start of his six-month trial, he admitted more than 90 more.
Questions are being asked of the hospital authorities about how the high rate of patient deaths didn’t lead to them suspecting him earlier.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
