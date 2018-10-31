Demi Lovato to remain in rehab for the rest of the year
The 26-year-old singer has been receiving treatment in rehab since she overdosed in July, and after it was recently revealed by her mother that she has now been sober for 90 days.
LOS ANGELES - Demi Lovato is reportedly set to stay in rehab for the rest of the year after it was recently claimed she'd been sober for 90 days.
The 26-year-old singer has been receiving treatment in rehab since she overdosed in July, and sources say she's planning on staying in the treatment centre until at least the start of 2019.
Insiders tell Entertainment Tonight that whilst Lovato hasn't set an exact discharge date, she does plan on remaining in rehab for the remainder of the year.
The source added: "Demi is taking her sobriety extremely serious, and knows she has a long road ahead of her. At the end of the day, Demi is doing this for herself. She has to stay sober for her, but every time she has family or friends visit her it reminds her of all the other important people in her life that she needs to fight for as well. Demi is thankful she's still alive and is doing whatever she can to never get to that point again."
The news comes after the Sober hitmaker's mother Dianna De La Garza said she is proud of her daughter for working on her sobriety.
She said: "She has 90 days and I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease is work. It's very hard and there are no shortcuts."
De La Garza also admitted she is unsure of what caused her daughter to relapse.
She added: "I can't really say for sure. I really don't know."
Meanwhile, Lovato's 16-year-old sister Madison De La Garza also recently spoke of how proud she is of the Sorry Not Sorry singer.
She said: "Demi's doing ... she's doing really well. She's working really hard on her sobriety and we're all so incredibly proud of her."
