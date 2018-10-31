Decision on capping price of 93 octane petrol to be made next year
The Energy Department made the proposal earlier this month as a way to cushion the blow of repeated fuel price hikes.
CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says a decision on whether to cap the price of 93 octane petrol won't be made before the end of next January 2019.
The department made the proposal earlier this month as a way to cushion the blow of repeated fuel price hikes, which government says are influenced by international factors and beyond its control.
Answering questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, Radebe said the fuel industry had asked for more time to make more detailed submissions on its proposal.
“A socio-economic impact assessment of such a change in regulatory methodology we need to be undertaking to identify, especially to mitigate against any unintended consequences.”
The Automobile Association today predicted that there will be some relief at the pumps next month, but Radebe gave no indication of what could be expected.
He did, however, again rule out scrapping fuel levies in the immediate future, saying this would have a critical effect on the fiscus which government wanted to avoid.
Popular in Local
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Public Protector: President must discipline Gigaba for lying under oath
-
2 men charged with murder of advocate Pete Mihalik
-
Pete Mihalik's unnatural death not a surprise to his father
-
De Lille: DA is rudderless party that can’t give direction
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.