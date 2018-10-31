Popular Topics
Go

De Lille: DA is rudderless party that can’t give direction

Patricia de Lille announced she is leaving the office of Cape Town Mayor on Wednesday evening and will also walk away from the Democratic Alliance.

Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille announces her resignation on the steps of the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says incoming Mayor Dan Plato will now work to fix damage done to governance systems in the City of Cape Town.

Patricia de Lille announced she is leaving the office on Wednesday evening and will walk away from the DA.

She made the announcement at the Western Cape High Court, where she filed papers challenging two Bowmans law firm reports that were adopted by council last week.

Council has adopted and acted on a report's recommendation that De Lille be criminally charged for alleged wrongdoing.

WATCH: ICYMI Patricia de Lille resigns as Cape Town mayor

De Lille had harsh words for the DA. “You’re dealing with an organisation that’s rudderless, leaderless and can’t give direction. You know what, I am free now. I am freed of this oppression and abuse. I certainly don’t care anymore. I never expected them to keep to the agreement, I must be honest about that.”

But the DA's Natasha Mazzone says the party doesn’t want people staying if they have a desire to leave.

“Despite the insults from the outgoing mayor, the DA would like to take the opportunity to wish her well for future endeavours.”

De Lille also claims the lawyers who compiled forensic reports for council colluded with officials.

Bowmans and the city manager have not been immediately available for comment.

WATCH: In conversation with Patricia de Lille (before the resignation...)

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

