DA repeats calls for Ramaphosa to fire Malusi Gigaba
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has directed Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Gigaba.
PRETORIA – The Democratic Alliance has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba after the Public Protector found he violated the Constitution and the executive ethics code.
The party's John Steenhuisen lodged the complaint against the minister after the High Court found he had deliberately told untruths under oath last year.
The findings against Gigaba were made in litigation between the department and company, Fireblade Aviation, related to a VIP terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
“I find that the allegations that Mr Gigaba violated the Constitution and the executive member’s ethics code when he told untruths under oath were substantiated.”
Steenhuisen has referred to Gigaba as a constitutional delinquent and questioned why he has remained in Ramaphosa’s cabinet.
He says the president must put an end to what he described as the "minister’s scandal-prone and frequently dishonest tenure".
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
