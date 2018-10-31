DA opens criminal case against Zweli Mkhize over VBS 'loot'
Mkhize was the treasurer-general of the African National Congress (ANC) when the party was alleged to have received R2 million from companies linked to the bank.
JOHANNESBURG - As the fallout over the scandal-plagued VBS Mutual Bank continues, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s shadow minister for Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has opened a criminal case against Minister Zweli Mkhize in central Joburg.
The ANC has already admitted to receiving R250,000.
The DA’s Kevin Mileham has accused Mkhize of not acting fast enough and not taking action against municipalities which deposited money into VBS.
#DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Kevin Mileham lays criminal charges against COGTA Minister, Zweli Mkhize, for his alleged involvement in the #VBS Mutual Bank Heist at the Johannesburg Central Police Station. @PelaneM pic.twitter.com/APEjWoao2M— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2018
Mileham says Mkhize’s reluctance shows that he is deeply involved in the matter.
“We believe that firm action must be taken. We believe that the minister and all those implicated in the VBS heist must step down from their official positions.”
He’s also called on the ANC to take collective responsibility.
“And ultimately, if they are going to take collective responsibility for the good things, they must take collective responsibility for the bad as well.”
The ANC has said it will investigate if the R2 million made its way to its coffers. The party has also committed to paying back the money if this is found to be true.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
