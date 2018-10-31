Chelsea coach fined by FA over Mourinho touchline row
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed he apologised to Jose Mourinho after the match and Ianni was later sent to do the same.
LONDON – Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni was fined £6,000 by the Football Association (FA) on Tuesday for his exuberant celebrations after a 96th-minute equaliser secured the Londoners a 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United.
Ianni admitted an FA charge of “improper conduct” after his celebration in front of the opposition bench sparked an altercation with United manager Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed he apologised to Mourinho after the match and Ianni was later sent to do the same.
Following the incident, Mourinho was “formally reminded of his responsibilities” by the FA, although the Portuguese escaped a charge for his part in the row.
Popular in Sport
-
Former Leicester bosses pay tribute to chairman
-
Real head to Africa to start Copa del Rey campaign
-
Former Ghana FA president Nyantakyi banned for life by Fifa
-
Solinas calls for Chiefs to show character in SuperSport TKO clash
-
Leicester crash witnesses: Pilot prevented larger tragedy by avoiding buildings
-
Robson urges Rashford to show greater hunger for goals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.