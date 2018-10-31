Popular Topics
Chelsea coach fined by FA over Mourinho touchline row

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed he apologised to Jose Mourinho after the match and Ianni was later sent to do the same.

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho shakes hands with Chelsea's Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on 20 October, 2018. Picture: AFP.
Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho shakes hands with Chelsea's Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on 20 October, 2018. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON – Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni was fined £6,000 by the Football Association (FA) on Tuesday for his exuberant celebrations after a 96th-minute equaliser secured the Londoners a 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United.

Ianni admitted an FA charge of “improper conduct” after his celebration in front of the opposition bench sparked an altercation with United manager Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed he apologised to Mourinho after the match and Ianni was later sent to do the same.

Following the incident, Mourinho was “formally reminded of his responsibilities” by the FA, although the Portuguese escaped a charge for his part in the row.

