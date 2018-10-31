Cape school to name library after murdered Rene Roman

Levana Primary School principal Andre Lamprecht says the library is expected to be launched in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - A Lavender Hill school is planning to commemorate the life of one of their pupils who was murdered by naming a library after her.

Rene Roman (13) attended Levana Primary School.

She went missing in March 2017 after she had been sent to the shop.

Ten days later, her body was found in a wendy house near her home, and a suspect was arrested.

in August Andrew Plaaitjies was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the young girl’s murder.

“A class teacher mentioned that she [Rene Roman] loved reading and wanted to become a teacher. So we and the school governing body decided that we’re to honour Rene by naming the school library Rene Roman School Library.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)