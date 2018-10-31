WC boy undergoes life-changing reconstructive surgery

Clayton Snyman was only one years old when he suffered severe burns and lost fingers on both hands.

CAPE TOWN - A 12-year-old boy has been undergoing life-changing reconstructive surgery at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday.

During this Smile Week, surgeons plan to give him a left thumb by transferring his second right toe.

The Smile Foundation together with its partners, Western Cape Government Health, the RCWMCH and Vodacom Foundation, hope to not only help Tania and Clayton deal with the physical trauma of their accidents, but another eight children in need as well.

The Smile Foundation's Hedley Lewis says 10 children in total are receiving surgery this week and hereby given a reason to smile.

“It’s really thrilling to see how lives are changed and to watch the true heroes in the medical fertility make children’s lives evolve, as well as how happy and excited these families are that they’ve been empowered to help their own children.”

This is the second groundbreaking pediatric toe-thumb surgery to take place in South Africa.