WC boy undergoes life-changing reconstructive surgery

Clayton Snyman was only one years old when he suffered severe burns and lost fingers on both hands.

Twelve-year-old Clayton Snyman (left) underwent life-changing reconstructive surgery on 31 October 2018 at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied
Twelve-year-old Clayton Snyman (left) underwent life-changing reconstructive surgery on 31 October 2018 at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 12-year-old boy has been undergoing life-changing reconstructive surgery at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Clayton Snyman was only one years old when he suffered severe burns and lost fingers on both hands.

During this Smile Week, surgeons plan to give him a left thumb by transferring his second right toe.

The Smile Foundation's Hedley Lewis says 10 children in total are receiving surgery this week and hereby given a reason to smile.

“It’s really thrilling to see how lives are changed and to watch the true heroes in the medical fertility make children’s lives evolve, as well as how happy and excited these families are that they’ve been empowered to help their own children.”

This is the second groundbreaking pediatric toe-thumb surgery to take place in South Africa.

