Bowmans was colluding with politicians – Patricia de Lille
Bowmans compiled two forensic reports, which the former Cape Town mayor is challenging in the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - Law firm Bowmans is not responding to Patricia de Lille's claims of collusion and political manipulation.
While announcing her resignation from the mayor's office and the Democratic Alliance (DA), De Lille accused the firm of colluding with City officials.
Bowmans compiled two forensic reports, which the former mayor is challenging in the Western Cape High Court.
The city council has adopted the reports and acted on a recommendation to open a criminal complaint against De Lille.
De Lille says she has evidence of collusion between Bowmans and city officials.
“Bowmans was colluding with politicians. As you know by know by now, the city has paid more than R5 million to Bowmans.”
Eyewitness News has contacted Bowmans for right of reply, but the law firm says it will not comment on client matters.
The City of Cape Town says it cannot confirm De Lille's figures and that the final amount to be paid to Bowmans cannot yet be confirmed as aspects of the investigation are still to be completed.
It has, however, confirmed just more than R822,000 was allocated to the project on top of an initial quote coming in at just under R3.15 million.
The city says it was a council-authorised investigation and not the city manager's.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
