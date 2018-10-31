Body wrapped in plastic bag found at CT’s Macassar Beach

SABC to offer some staff alternative employment options
Police says the discovery was made at around 7am on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A body has been found on Macassar Beach in Cape Town.
It was apparently found wrapped in a black plastic bag.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the discovery was made at around 7am on Wednesday.
“The deceased was wearing black shots and a grey vest. Anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigation is requested to contact the investigating officer.”
