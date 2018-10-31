Body wrapped in plastic bag found at CT’s Macassar Beach

Police says the discovery was made at around 7am on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A body has been found on Macassar Beach in Cape Town.

It was apparently found wrapped in a black plastic bag.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the discovery was made at around 7am on Wednesday.

“The deceased was wearing black shots and a grey vest. Anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigation is requested to contact the investigating officer.”