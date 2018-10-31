'Blue is the Warmest Colour' director accused of assault
The BFM news channel said a 29-year-old woman had complained about being assaulted by Abdellatif Kechiche in an apartment in Paris last June after attending a dinner party with him.
PARIS - French prosecutors have opened a sexual assault investigation into Franco-Tunisian film director Abdellatif Kechiche, whose 2013 film Blue is the Warmest Colour won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, a legal source said Wednesday.
The BFM news channel said a 29-year-old woman had complained about being assaulted by the director in an apartment in Paris last June after attending a dinner party with him.
The woman claims she fell asleep after consuming several alcoholic drinks and woke up to find herself partially undressed and being molested by Kechiche.
The director "categorically denies these allegations from a person whose only way of making a name for herself is by playing the victim," his lawyer Jeremie Assous told AFP.
Blue is the Warmest Colour, a three-hour film about a blue-haired art student and her intense erotic relationship with a younger girl, wowed the Cannes festival in 2013 but was tarnished by a row afterwards between Kechiche and the young stars.
Actress Lea Seydoux complained that she felt like "a prostitute" when filming the movie's lengthy, explicit sex scenes and described the experience of shooting with Kechiche as "horrible".
The director, a former actor with a host of movie awards to his name in France, said he felt "great regret" at the controversy and ended up saying he would have preferred the film not to have been released because it had been "soiled" by the criticism.
A host of famous names in the film and entertainment industry have been accused of sexual assault in the wake of allegations made against US movie mogul Harvey Weinstein last year, which spawned the "Me Too" movement.
More in Lifestyle
-
Hulk Hogan to make WWE return at Crown Jewel
-
Angola expects economy to grow 2.8 pct in 2019 - minister
-
Katy Perry splashes out $7.5m on new home
-
LA prosecutors decline to charge Stallone after sexual assault allegation
-
Fake news accounts: Nigerian social media’s copycat issue
-
Apple unveils new Macs, iPad Pro
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.