Angola expects economy to grow 2.8 pct in 2019 - minister

LUANDA - Economic growth in Angola, Africa’s No. 2 crude producer, is expected to quicken to 2.8% in 2019 from 1.1% this year, the Economic Development Minister Manuel Nunes Junior said on Wednesday.

The economy would improve due to higher oil prices and growth in non-oil economy, he told reporters.