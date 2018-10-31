Analyst: Patricia de Lille must clear her name

Patricia De Lille is finally walking away from the DA. But is she walking away with her credibility intact?

JOHANNESBURG - As Patricia de Lille puts down her mayoral chains, there are questions about whether she leaves with her integrity intact and what damage her protracted battle with the Democratic Alliance has caused.

Political analyst Daniel Silk says while her brand is relatively solid, she must still clear her name.

“There are allegations that are still swirling around her and she will have to, in her own words, ‘clear her name’ through a legal process before she can really say that she leaves with a clean slate.”

He says the DA has also taken a beating.

“There’s been a substantial amount of brand damage done to the DA. I think it certainly reflects upon the leadership of the DA.”

Now questions are being raised about what De Lille’s next step will be, as she has not ruled out the possibility of forming her own political movement.

TURMOIL

There has been varied reaction to the decision by De Lille to step down as Cape Town mayor.

The party's Natasha Mazzone responded by merely wishing De Lille well with her future.

African National Congress caucus leader in the City of Cape Town Xolani Sotashe says: “We expected this to happen because the pressure she was getting from the liberal clique in the DA was unbearable. She fought her fight and did everything she could. Unfortunately, once liberals have decided about you, they will stop at nothing to ensure they see your back.”

African Christian Democratic Party’s caucus leader in the City Grant Haskin has also shared his views.

“The ACDP welcomes the news that Patricia de Lille has confirmed her resignation as the mayor of Cape Town, because this last year has been a period of turmoil and uncertainty, not only for her but for the city council administration and most importantly, the ratepayers.”

