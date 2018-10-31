Popular Topics
Go

4 scathing quotes from Patricia de Lille on the DA

In a scathing speech, Patrica de Lille came for everyone in the DA (and their uncle...) when she announced she is stepping down as mayor and party member.

Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille was the keynote speaker at the Cape Town Press Club on Monday 29 October 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille was the keynote speaker at the Cape Town Press Club on Monday 29 October 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille did not hold back the punches while addressing the media in her exit speech outside the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

In a scathing speech, de Lille came for everyone in the Democratic Alliance (DA) and their uncle when she announced she was stepping down as mayor and party member.

Here're a few of her most stinging comments:

AN 'ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP'

'DA ARE DRAMA QUEENS'

TO THOSE WHO ALLEGED SHE WAS INVOLVED IN DODGY DEALINGS

A 'LEADERLESS' ORGANISATION

But, judging from one of her subsequent tweets, there's even more to come.

Timeline

