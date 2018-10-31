4 scathing quotes from Patricia de Lille on the DA
In a scathing speech, Patrica de Lille came for everyone in the DA (and their uncle...) when she announced she is stepping down as mayor and party member.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille did not hold back the punches while addressing the media in her exit speech outside the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
In a scathing speech, de Lille came for everyone in the Democratic Alliance (DA) and their uncle when she announced she was stepping down as mayor and party member.
Here're a few of her most stinging comments:
AN 'ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP'
'DA ARE DRAMA QUEENS'
TO THOSE WHO ALLEGED SHE WAS INVOLVED IN DODGY DEALINGS
A 'LEADERLESS' ORGANISATION
But, judging from one of her subsequent tweets, there's even more to come.
Knock out pending..... pic.twitter.com/P8kY81zWOU— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 31, 2018
