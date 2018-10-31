2 men to be charged with murder of advocate Pete Mihalik
The 50-year-old was shot dead in an apparent hit while dropping off his children at a school in Green Point on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Two men are to be charged in connection with the murder of prominent defence advocate Pete Mihalik.
One has been interrogated since Tuesday afternoon, while the other was arrested on the same day.
The 50-year-old was shot dead in an apparent hit while dropping off his children at a school in Green Point on Tuesday.
His eight-year-old son was wounded, while his teenage daughter managed to flee the car when a shooter on foot opened fire.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana explains: “I can confirm that two men, aged 26 and 31, will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the murder and attempted murder that occurred yesterday (Tuesday) morning in Green Point.”
Mihalik was a well-known figure at the Cape Town bar, an advocate who specialised in defending clients with alleged links to the criminal underworld as well as high-profile gangsters.
His client list read like a who's who of alleged gangsters including 28's gang boss Ralph Stanfield, Irshaad Laher - the alleged leader of a gun peddling ring - and Colin Booysen, brother of alleged Sexy Boys Gang Boss Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen.
Police have confirmed the gang unit is investigating the brazen, broad daylight drive-by shooting that claimed Mihalik's life.
Mihalik was also involved in a high-profile murder case earlier this year defending alleged wife killer Jason Rohde but he withdrew from that case when Rohde was unable to pay his legal bills.
The advocate's associate Noorudien Hassan was also gunned down at his home in Lansdowne in 2016. Mihalik's wife committed suicide that same year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Public Protector: President must discipline Gigaba for lying under oath
-
Pete Mihalik's unnatural death not a surprise to his father
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Patricia De Lille resigns as Cape Town Mayor and DA member
-
Kind tow truck driver rewarded with almost R20k for helping mom, daughter
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.