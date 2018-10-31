2 men to be charged with murder of advocate Pete Mihalik

The 50-year-old was shot dead in an apparent hit while dropping off his children at a school in Green Point on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Two men are to be charged in connection with the murder of prominent defence advocate Pete Mihalik.

One has been interrogated since Tuesday afternoon, while the other was arrested on the same day.

The 50-year-old was shot dead in an apparent hit while dropping off his children at a school in Green Point on Tuesday.

His eight-year-old son was wounded, while his teenage daughter managed to flee the car when a shooter on foot opened fire.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana explains: “I can confirm that two men, aged 26 and 31, will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the murder and attempted murder that occurred yesterday (Tuesday) morning in Green Point.”

Mihalik was a well-known figure at the Cape Town bar, an advocate who specialised in defending clients with alleged links to the criminal underworld as well as high-profile gangsters.

His client list read like a who's who of alleged gangsters including 28's gang boss Ralph Stanfield, Irshaad Laher - the alleged leader of a gun peddling ring - and Colin Booysen, brother of alleged Sexy Boys Gang Boss Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen.

Police have confirmed the gang unit is investigating the brazen, broad daylight drive-by shooting that claimed Mihalik's life.

Mihalik was also involved in a high-profile murder case earlier this year defending alleged wife killer Jason Rohde but he withdrew from that case when Rohde was unable to pay his legal bills.

The advocate's associate Noorudien Hassan was also gunned down at his home in Lansdowne in 2016. Mihalik's wife committed suicide that same year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)