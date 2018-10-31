Popular Topics
10 people killed in Italy storms

In the city of Venice, rising floodwaters have left 75% of the area underwater with vast numbers of tourist sites shut.

A man walks through garbage between two yachts after a storm hit the harbour and destroyed a part of the dam on 30 October 2018 in Rapallo, near Genoa, Italy. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

LONDON – Ten people have died in storms across the north-west of Italy.

In the city of Venice, rising floodwaters have left 75% of the area underwater with vast numbers of tourist sites shut.

Northwestern Italy has been hit by winds of up to 180kmph and very heavy rainfall.

Tornadoes have been reported as far south as Rome and landslides and fallen trees have claimed 10 lives.

In the canal city of Venice, the central St Mark's Square has been closed after the water level reached 1.56 metres, the fourth highest ever recorded.

Raised wooden walkways have been installed to try to keep the city open, but the forecast for the next few days is more bad weather.

