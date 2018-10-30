Weather Service issues warning for dangerous fire conditions in Gauteng
Temperatures are expected to reach a sweltering 35 degrees in some parts of this province along with strong winds and dry weather.
JOHANNESBURG – As deadly wildfires threaten communities in the Southern Cape, the South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely dangerous fire conditions in Gauteng as well.
Forecaster Bransby Bulo says: “For today, there’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening and then temperatures will start to drop from Wednesday into Friday. Temperatures will cool down in the new few days.”
Meanwhile, in the Cape, at least eight people have been confirmed dead in massive blazes raging between George and Knysna.
Among the victims were two toddlers and a baby.
Some homes have been evacuated in both areas as a precaution with the flames already having destroyed 16,000 hectares of vegetation and forest.
Knysna is still recovering from last year's deadly wildfires.
But Western Cape Disaster Management's Colin Deiner says authorities are well-prepared to avert a similar disaster.
“It’s a very serious fire, we’ve already lost 16,000 hectors. We’re not looking at the same situation as last year for a couple of reasons. One is that we’re well prepared, we picked the warnings early. A lot of the lessons learnt are being put into operation now.”
