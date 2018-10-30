It's understood the summit aims too find ways in which the G20, African countries, and development banks can co-operate to promote private investment and economic participation in Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently in Germany for the G20 Summit to discuss relations between development banks and the African economy.

It's understood the summit aims to find ways in which the G20, African countries, and development banks can co-operate to promote private investment and economic participation in Africa.

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa at G20 Summit