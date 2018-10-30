The briefing follows a visit by the committee on 30 August 2018 to the private terminal at OR Tambo.

JOHANNESBURG - The portfolio committee on home affairs is receiving a briefing from the owners of Fireblade Aviation on the operation of the private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

The delegation is led by Nicky Oppenheimer, his son Jonathan and director Manne Dipico.

The briefing follows a visit by the committee on 30 August 2018 to the private terminal at OR Tambo.

WATCH LIVE: Home Affairs briefing on Fireblade Aviation owners