Untu warns new Rail Enforcement Unit won't solve CT train issues
The United Transport and Allied Trade Union says it welcomes the new unit but warns the network still needs a reactive rapid rail police unit dedicated to Metrorail.
CAPE TOWN - The United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) has warned Cape Town's new Rail Enforcement Unit won't solve all Metrorail and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's problems.
The officials reported for duty on Monday and they'll help protect commuters, trains and other rail infrastructure which have been besieged by criminals for years.
After the launch, City of Cape Town officials went on a ride from Cape Town to Salt River stations.
Officials say the 100 officers will be working during train operating hours and will be in uniform and plain clothes.
Untu's Sonja Carstens says it welcomes the new unit but warns the network still needs a reactive rapid rail police unit dedicated to Metrorail.
“Bringing 100 more officials will help the situation, it won’t come near to alleviate the problem completely.”
Commuters were surprised by the deployment and are now hopeful the unit will address crime on trains.
The unit got to work quickly and already made an arrest near Salt River station, apprehending a man in possession of drug paraphernalia.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Prominent advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside CT school
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Magashule mum on missing Pierneef masterpiece amid probe
-
'I will never choose another political party'
-
Death toll from George fire now at 8
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.