Untu warns new Rail Enforcement Unit won't solve CT train issues

The United Transport and Allied Trade Union says it welcomes the new unit but warns the network still needs a reactive rapid rail police unit dedicated to Metrorail.

CAPE TOWN - The United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) has warned Cape Town's new Rail Enforcement Unit won't solve all Metrorail and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's problems.

The officials reported for duty on Monday and they'll help protect commuters, trains and other rail infrastructure which have been besieged by criminals for years.

After the launch, City of Cape Town officials went on a ride from Cape Town to Salt River stations.

Officials say the 100 officers will be working during train operating hours and will be in uniform and plain clothes.

Untu's Sonja Carstens says it welcomes the new unit but warns the network still needs a reactive rapid rail police unit dedicated to Metrorail.

“Bringing 100 more officials will help the situation, it won’t come near to alleviate the problem completely.”

Commuters were surprised by the deployment and are now hopeful the unit will address crime on trains.

The unit got to work quickly and already made an arrest near Salt River station, apprehending a man in possession of drug paraphernalia.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)