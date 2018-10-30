Trump to visit Pittsburgh following synagogue massacre
A heavily-armed man stormed a Jewish religious ceremony and killed 11 people, after a week full of other extreme acts of violence driven by political motives.
NEW YORK - United States President Donald Trump is expected to head to Pittsburgh on Tuesday in the wake of the deadliest anti-Semitic incident in the country's history.
Trump and first lady Melania are due to visit the Tree of Life Synagogue where the shooting took place on Sunday, despite calls from a group of Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh for him not to, saying his words over the past two years have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement.
The White House has rejected suggestions that Trump's rhetoric could be to blame for the crime.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders says it's quite outrageous to suggest Trump was at all responsible for the 11 deaths this past weekend.
The alleged suspect appeared briefly in court in a wheelchair on Tuesday, he is being held without bail for another court appearance on Thursday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
