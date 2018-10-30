Trial against Pastor Omotoso postponed to December
Durban-based pastor Timothy Omotoso and two women are facing a string of charges including rape, racketeering and sexual assault.
CAPE TOWN - The trial of a Nigerian televangelist accused of sex trafficking in South Africa has been postponed to December.
The trial has been postponed to 10 December for the defence to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.
This comes after a defence application for judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself was dismissed.
Makaula has also refused leave to appeal the charge sheet application after the defence told the court it questioned the charges against Omotoso.
The judge has ruled the application for him to recuse himself from the trial had no merit.
CHERYL ZONDI
Earlier this month, Cheryl Zondi became the first person to testify against Omotoso.
The 22-year-old said Omotoso sexually abused her over a period of two-and-a-half years while she was a member of the Jesus Dominion International Church. She was 14 years old at the time she claims the incidents started.
During her testimony, she had to go into graphic detail of what Omotoso did to her and field very personal and at times inappropriate questions from Omotoso's defence lawyer, Peter Daubermann.
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
