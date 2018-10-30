Tom Moyane issues ultimatum to President Ramaphosa over Sars probe

Tom Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza has given the president until next Friday to indicate that he will not implement the Nugent Commission’s recommendations.

PRETORIA - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane has given president Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum to either reject retired judge Robert Nugent’s recommendation that he be fired, or face being hauled off to court.

The warning is made by Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza in representations submitted to Ramaphosa which Eyewitness News has seen.

The documents were filed on Friday as per the deadline.

In his interim report filed at the end of last month, Nugent found that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead Sars and he should be removed from office as a matter of urgency.

Mabuza has given Ramaphosa until next Friday to indicate that he will not implement the Nugent Commission’s recommendations.

He says if Ramaphosa is inclined to accept the recommendations, he must provide the reasons in an answering affidavit in the pending Constitutional Court application related to the legality of the commission.

Mabuza says the recommendations must be rejected and cannot possibly be implemented following any proper application of the mind of a reasonable president.

He says the recommendations fall outside the commission’s terms of reference, are irrational, illogical, unreasonable, unfair and are tainted by bias.

The Presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa is applying his mind to Moyane’s submissions.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)