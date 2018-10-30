Survey: Almost half of voters would vote ANC if elections were held tomorrow

The survey, by Afrobarometer, shows that the DA and EFF would fight it out to become the largest opposition party, with each showing similar levels of support.

CAPE TOWN - Just under half of South Africans polled recently said they would vote for the African National Congress (ANC) if elections were held the next day, a new survey shows.

The survey, by Afrobarometer, shows that the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would fight it out to become the largest opposition party, with each showing similar levels of support.

Afrobarometer had face-to-face interviews with a representative sample of 1,800 South Africans during August and September.

The findings were released in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Almost half (48%) of South Africans say that if elections were held tomorrow, they would vote for the African National Congress (ANC), a new Afrobarometer survey shows. The Democratic Alliance (DA) and (EFF) would tie for second place with 11% each #ABSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/LiniNWFtfL — IJR (@_IJR_) October 30, 2018

Asked who they’d vote for if elections were held tomorrow, 48% of South Africans would back the ANC, while the DA and the EFF tied for second place with 11% each.

This shows the DA losing ground since Afrobarometer’s 2015 survey, when the party got 17% support, and the EFF pulling even with the official opposition.

Afrobarometer’s data quality officer, Jamy Felton, says they’re not saying this will be the outcome of next year’s elections.

“Many things can change in that time, depending on campaigning and depending on the way people feel [at the time].”

The survey also shows a significant number of South Africans, 27%, either do not know, or did not want to say which party would get their cross.

Felton says while this is higher than in the 2015 survey, the number of respondents who said they would not vote at all has come down.

“We should hope then that this should lead to a higher voter turnout.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)