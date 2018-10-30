Popular Topics
Stats SA: 7 out of 9 provinces record employment increase

Figures show a 0.3 percentage point increase in the unemployment rate to 27.5% for the third quarter.

Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says seven of the country’s nine provinces have recorded employment increases.

Figures show a 0.3 percentage point increase in the unemployment rate to 27.5% for the third quarter.

The expanded unemployment rate, which includes people who have stopped looking for jobs, has also increased to 37.3%.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows that while the number of unemployed people rose by 127,000 to 6.2 million jobless people in the third quarter, the number of employed people also increased by 92,000 to 16.4 million.

The Eastern Cape and the Free State are the only provinces to have recorded a decrease in employment, while unemployment increased in four provinces; namely in the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.

Limpopo recorded the biggest increase in employment with a jump of 41,000.

The province with the most jobless people is the Free State, with an official unemployment rate of 36.3%.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

