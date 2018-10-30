Stats SA: 7 out of 9 provinces record employment increase

Figures show a 0.3 percentage point increase in the unemployment rate to 27.5% for the third quarter.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says seven of the country’s nine provinces have recorded employment increases.

The expanded unemployment rate, which includes people who have stopped looking for jobs, has also increased to 37.3%.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows that while the number of unemployed people rose by 127,000 to 6.2 million jobless people in the third quarter, the number of employed people also increased by 92,000 to 16.4 million.

Five out of nine provinces showed decreases in their unemployment rate between Q2:2018 & Q3:2018 (MP, GP, NC, WC AND LP) https://t.co/cUVPXbdCr6 pic.twitter.com/XqcT2Jvcru — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

The Eastern Cape and the Free State are the only provinces to have recorded a decrease in employment, while unemployment increased in four provinces; namely in the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.

Limpopo recorded the biggest increase in employment with a jump of 41,000.

The province with the most jobless people is the Free State, with an official unemployment rate of 36.3%.

South Africa has 38 million people of working age. 16,4m are employed, 6,2m #unemployed and 15,4m not economically active #StatsSA https://t.co/cUVPXbdCr6 pic.twitter.com/ez8Akq3f8N — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

Approximately 3,2 million (31,1%) out of 10,3 million young people aged 15-24 years were not in employment, education or training (NEET). The overall NEET rate increased by 0,8 of a percentage point in Q3:2018 compared to Q3:2017 https://t.co/lzTQPwYxEU pic.twitter.com/dmJLG5OnOp — Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)