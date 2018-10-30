Stats SA: 7 of 10 SA’s industries record drop in labour force

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Stats SA: 7 of 10 SA’s industries record drop in labour force

The survey for the third quarter has revealed that 6.2 million South Africans are without jobs.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says seven of the country's 10 industries have recorded a drop in the labour force.

The survey for the third quarter has revealed that 6.2 million South Africans are without jobs.

It’s an increase of 0.3 percentage point in the unemployment rate.

According to Stats SA, in the third quarter, the number of people employed in the non-agricultural formal sector decreased by 65,000 people, while the workforce in the informal sector increased by 188,000.

Construction, trade and finance are the only sectors to record an increase in employment, with a growth of between 27,000 and 102,000 jobs.

Private households, which covers domestic workers and helpers, is the industry to have lost the most jobs in the past three months, with a drop of 30,000 followed by mining with a dive of 29,000 jobs.

Manufacturing has also recorded a sharp lose of 25,000 jobs 100,744 jobs last quarter to 100,719 jobs in the third.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA