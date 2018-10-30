Stats SA: 7 of 10 SA’s industries record drop in labour force

The survey for the third quarter has revealed that 6.2 million South Africans are without jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says seven of the country's 10 industries have recorded a drop in the labour force.

It’s an increase of 0.3 percentage point in the unemployment rate.

According to Stats SA, in the third quarter, the number of people employed in the non-agricultural formal sector decreased by 65,000 people, while the workforce in the informal sector increased by 188,000.

Construction, trade and finance are the only sectors to record an increase in employment, with a growth of between 27,000 and 102,000 jobs.

Private households, which covers domestic workers and helpers, is the industry to have lost the most jobs in the past three months, with a drop of 30,000 followed by mining with a dive of 29,000 jobs.

Manufacturing has also recorded a sharp lose of 25,000 jobs 100,744 jobs last quarter to 100,719 jobs in the third.

