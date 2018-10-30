Stats SA: 7 of 10 SA’s industries record drop in labour force
The survey for the third quarter has revealed that 6.2 million South Africans are without jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says seven of the country's 10 industries have recorded a drop in the labour force.
The survey for the third quarter has revealed that 6.2 million South Africans are without jobs.
It’s an increase of 0.3 percentage point in the unemployment rate.
According to Stats SA, in the third quarter, the number of people employed in the non-agricultural formal sector decreased by 65,000 people, while the workforce in the informal sector increased by 188,000.
Construction, trade and finance are the only sectors to record an increase in employment, with a growth of between 27,000 and 102,000 jobs.
Private households, which covers domestic workers and helpers, is the industry to have lost the most jobs in the past three months, with a drop of 30,000 followed by mining with a dive of 29,000 jobs.
Manufacturing has also recorded a sharp lose of 25,000 jobs 100,744 jobs last quarter to 100,719 jobs in the third.
Private households (30 000), #Mining (29 000), and #Manufacturing (25 000) industries recorded the biggest loss in #employment in Q3:2018 #StatsSA https://t.co/cUVPXbdCr6 pic.twitter.com/eTdh8MUy1R— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 30, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Nicky Oppenheimer accuses Malusi Gigaba of lying to the House
-
Reserve Bank applies for VBS Mutual Bank to be liquidated
-
Moyane meets Sars inquiry deadline on his submissions
-
Eskom told to comply with environmental regulations or close down stations
-
ANC launches internal probe into R2 million VBS 'donation'
-
Nicky Oppenheimer & son to appear in Parly over Fireblade Aviation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.