Sassa investigates scam targeting unemployed Gauteng beneficiaries

Sassa says the scam claims recipients of all ages will be given a R2,200 voucher if they register on a bogus website with their ID numbers and proof of address.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)'s Gauteng office says it's investigating a scam that is circulating on the internet targeting unemployed grant beneficiaries.

According to the agency, the scam claims that recipients of all ages will be given a R2,200 voucher if they register on a bogus website with their ID numbers and proof of address if they are jobless.

Spokesperson Nandi Mosia says such scams are common during this time of the year.

Mosia says are attending to the matter.

“We’re still looking into it, there’s an investigation underway. Sassa is working very closely with the SAPS and the National Credit Regular to get to the bottom of this.”

Sassa has encouraged people to visit their offices if they have been duped.