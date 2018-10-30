SAPS top brass brief MPs on SA's 5 most violent police stations

CAPE TOWN - The police’s top leadership has appeared in Parliament to brief Members of Parliament (MPs) on the five most violent police stations in the country.

The police portfolio committee received a briefing on the Hillbrow, Johannesburg Central, Kagiso, Mitchells Plain and Nyanga stations to evaluate strategies to combat contact crime.

Crime stats show the five stations deal with the most violent crimes.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the five stations have what he calls “inflated profiles” and require urgent resources.

He says the police’s resources are under severe strain.

“I want to repeat that the SA Police Service mandate is overstretched. It’s impossible to fulfil,” says Sitole.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman has questioned why the affected stations are so understaffed despite the high levels of crime.

“If the five police stations that have been presented here today are priorities, why do we sit with this huge gap in terms of staffing? At the Johannesburg Central, there are 70 vacancies.”

He says the police should now focus on getting the stations adequately resourced to improve the crime situation. The police should also come up with a local crime prevention strategy.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)