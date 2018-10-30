Reserve Bank applies for VBS Mutual Bank to be liquidated
The Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority says that the final winding-up of VBS is in the best interests of all parties.
PRETORIA - The South African Reserve Bank announced on Tuesday that its Prudential Authority on Monday issued an application out of the High Court for the final winding up (liquidation) of VBS Mutual Bank (VBS).
"Whilst VBS is currently under curatorship pursuant to a decision taken by the Minister of Finance on 10 March 2018, the Prudential Authority (PA) is of the view that curatorship must now be terminated and VBS must be placed in final winding-up. This is as a result of the fact that VBS is hopelessly insolvent and massive frauds have been perpetrated against it. As a result there is no prospect of entering into any resolution plan in respect of VBS."
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PA says it believes that the final winding-up of VBS is in the best interests of all parties.
"This will then allow a liquidator to utilise the machinery provided for in insolvency legislation and the Companies Act to effect recoveries, and to follow the recommendations of the investigator who investigated the affairs of VBS and who has prepared a report into VBS.
"The PA expects the application for the final winding-up of VBS to be set down for hearing, by the Pretoria High Court, on Tuesday, 13 November 2018."
It adds that although the Mahikeng Local Municipality has launched an application of its own, in the Polokwane High Court, for the final winding-up of VBS, the PA is of the view that the Mahikeng Local Municipality's application is defective for a number of reasons including, that it is the PA who should terminate curatorship by liquidation, the PA has not been joined in the Polokwane High Court application and it is the Pretoria High Court which exercises jurisdiction in this matter.
The Reserve Bank's report into VBS recommended more than 50 individuals and companies be criminally prosecuted for their involvement in looting more than R1.8 billion from the Limpopo-based bank.
More details to follow.
Popular in Local
-
Prominent advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside CT school
-
It almost certainly wasn’t a hack, expert on Gigaba video leak
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
No state capture witness has come with evidence implicating me - Zuma
-
Kind tow truck driver rewarded with almost R20k for helping mom, daughter
-
Magashule mum on missing Pierneef masterpiece amid probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.